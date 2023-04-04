Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school conducted a havan ceremony on the school campus at the beginning of the new academic session 2023-24. All students, teachers and administrative staff prayed for a good start to the new session. Principal Seema Kataria while addressing students and staff extended her wishes. She asked everyone to learn from the past mistakes and bring a positive change in future. Director Shashi Bathla wished good health and happiness to all and hoped that everyone would work to fulfil the expectations of one another. The programme concluded with the distribution of “prasad”.