Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school conducted a havan ceremony on the school campus at the beginning of the new academic session 2023-24. All students, teachers and administrative staff prayed for a good start to the new session. Principal Seema Kataria while addressing students and staff extended her wishes. She asked everyone to learn from the past mistakes and bring a positive change in future. Director Shashi Bathla wished good health and happiness to all and hoped that everyone would work to fulfil the expectations of one another. The programme concluded with the distribution of “prasad”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled