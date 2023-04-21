Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

To mark World Heritage Day and to make students aware about the culture and historical sites, the school organised a day full of activities. A skit on the same by the students of Mukand Heritage Club, was presented. Jam session (just a minute) for classes III to V and collage making on heritage sites for classes VI to VIII were arranged. An Inter House heritage quiz for classes IX-X was also conducted.
