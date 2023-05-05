Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

With the focus on making the students understand the importance of free and responsible press in India, the school celebrated "World Press Day ". The programme began with a welcome speech by Sidhita of Class XI along with Raminder Kaur. Journalists from the local press were invited on the campus. The Director of the school, Shashi Bathla, motivated the students to maintain and follow the legacy of honesty, dedication, truth and courage which was always reflected by the Indian Press. Principal Seema Kataria said on the occasion that the Indian Press was the soul of Indian Democracy. It was the mirror which introduced the reader to the realistic world