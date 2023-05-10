Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised a theatre fest called Katha Utsav. Renowned artists and professors Dr B Madan Mohan and Rahul graced the valedictory ceremony. They shared their experiences and motivated students to be the confident artists and develop into intellectually gracious personalities. Students from classes I to X performed the famous plays during the 12-day journey. Students experienced various characters silhouette and witnessed the fictional world. Workshops on the elements of creating stories, vocabulary hunt, dialogue delivery etc were also organised. Director Shashi Bathla and Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the students on the successful completion of the fest.