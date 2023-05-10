 Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar


The school organised a theatre fest called Katha Utsav. Renowned artists and professors Dr B Madan Mohan and Rahul graced the valedictory ceremony. They shared their experiences and motivated students to be the confident artists and develop into intellectually gracious personalities. Students from classes I to X performed the famous plays during the 12-day journey. Students experienced various characters silhouette and witnessed the fictional world. Workshops on the elements of creating stories, vocabulary hunt, dialogue delivery etc were also organised. Director Shashi Bathla and Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the students on the successful completion of the fest.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

5
World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

6
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

7
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

9
Sports

‘My hard work paid off’, Hardik Singh on winning Hockey Player of Year award

10
Jalandhar

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Himachal

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...

Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K

Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K

The area has been cordoned off

We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik

We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik

Says PM Modi had invited medal winners for tea, but when the...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Proposal to introduce Administrator’s Award

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Fire at Army hospital in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

Jalandhar: High-stakes battle for ballot today

2,646 plaints related to code violation: EC

Jalandhar byelection: AAP banks on poll doles; Opposition targets it over law & order, drugs

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv