Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

To celebrate the success of students, the school organised a graduation ceremony for Class XII. Director Bhawna Aggarwal and Principal Sweeta Ojha, Sushila Model School, Ghaziabad, graced the occasion. The students have achieved 100 per cent result in all streams. All students were honoured with appreciation certificates. The event culminated with inspiring speeches by the students. Director Shashi Bathla congratulated the students. She said the institute was ready to help them at every step in their future endeavours. Principal Seema Kataria applauded their efforts and wished them good luck.