Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

In its pursuit to make the vacation full of fun, the school has organised a Summer Camp. Approximately 160 students have been entrolled for the camp so far. Various fun- filled activities like music, dance, zumba, skating, karate, art and craft, clay modelling, puppet and mask making, origami and greeting cards, real-life fun experiments, comic book making, theatre and choreography, basketball, dry flower making and arrangement, mass media and anchoring, vedic maths, robotic and coding, sculpture ,mural ,mosaic, handicraft ,bhangra, sketching, cartoon and animation, beverage, mock tail, salad and sandwich etc are planned for the campers. The camp was inaugurated by Principal Seema Kataria. The students presented dances, poems along with aerobics in the opening ceremony. A skit performed by the students remained the centre of attraction. In her address to the students, Seema Kataria motivated them to learn new things and gain lifelong experiences. Director Shashi Bathla conveyed her best wishes to the campers.
