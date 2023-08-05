Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

With a focus on providing a platform for the students to use their scientific knowledge and bring the best inventions out of their brains, the annual projects, art and crafts, science exhibition was held at the school, showcasing the 17 sustainable development goals suggested by the UN. The students, through interactive displays, thought-provoking exhibits, engaging activities and live talk shows, presented glimpses of the youth ready to serve the humanity. The art and craft stalls and various models of sustainable products made by the students remained an attractive corner which stole the attention of everyone.
