Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

To commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the school celebrated National Sports Day. Senior students were shown documentary based on the life of Major Dhyan Chand. Carom and Chess competitions were held for Class III-V. A number of other sports activities were also held to mark the importance of the day. Director Shashi Bathla said, “We have a long lasting legacy of determination, dedication and hard work which help our sports achievers to excel in all the events of sports. Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the students and urged them to apply the methodology of sports in real-life situations as well so that they enjoy balanced and well-equipped lives.

#Chess #Hockey #Yamunanagar