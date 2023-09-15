Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan along with Seth Jaiprakash, founder of Mukand institutes, Teacher’s Day was celebrated at the school. The programme was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp. Thereafter, Class IV student Ayan Ahmed, through his impressive speech, highlighted the life and ideals of the founder of Mukand organisations Seth Jaiprakash, on his birth anniversary. Student Amrit Shiva inspired to imbibe the high ideals and educational thoughts of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The Student Council of the school conducted the whole program in a systematic way. They organised various fun-filled activities for the teachers. Teachers were honoured with gifts and the messages written by students. A special meeting was organised for the teachers embellished with various thought-provoking and idealistic speeches, beautiful songs and music.

