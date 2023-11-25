Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated its 25th years of excellence. The lightning of lamp was done by Chairman Ashok Kumar. The event brought a nostalgic journey down the corridors of time reflecting the school’s rich history, noteworthy achievements and countless success stories of its students. A musical play, ‘Satyug se Kalyug tak’, presented a magnificent picture of the evil intention behind the wars. Various cultural items, yoga, Western dance, garba and bhangra were presented beautifully. A special appreciation was given to the teaching and non-teaching staff for their dedicated service of 15 years. The star performers of Class X and XII were also rewarded with cash prizes.
