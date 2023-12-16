Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised its 19th Annual Athletic Meet on its campus. The day commenced with a grand opening ceremony, marked by the lighting of the torch and the oath-taking ceremony. Students enthusiastically participated in more than 100 athletic events for different age groups. In the closing ceremony, outstanding performers were recognised and awarded. The national-level sports achievers of the school, Mehak, Saloni, Raghav, Alisha, Aashmi, Mukul, Kshitiz, Aditya Saini, Dwiz, Gourav, Aditya, Jiya, Harmanpreet, Jai Rohilla, Aarmaan Sharma, Yuvraj and Ujjawal, along with their mentor Poonam Bhardwaj were honoured. Various cultural programmes added more grace to the occasion.

#Yamunanagar