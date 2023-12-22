Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

In order to encourage public speaking skills, and ignite the spark of creativity the school organised an Inter- Mukand Hindi & English Storytelling Competition for students of classes I- V. The participants were evaluated on the basis of creativity, presentation skills, and relevance to the theme. Students used various props to make their deliveries more lively. In Hindi Katha Vachan, Arnav, Manvi, Mahika, Arnika, Amayra, Nakahita, Chetna, Ananya, Ayaan, Arshi, Parv, Ananya, Rehan and Bhavika were declared the best story- tellers. Jaskirat, Aavya, Mayansh, Aarchi, Bhumi, Lavnya, Pragnay, Moksha, Angel, Trishti, Shreya, Doyel, Ayaan, Rashi, Vrinda and Kavya were winners of the English storytelling competition. The participants were awarded certificates and gifts.
