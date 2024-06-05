Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school inaugurated a comprehensive Train-the-Trainer programme. The initiative aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of educators across various critical areas. The in-service training programme features a diverse curriculum, including the use of films and media in education, understanding the POCSO Act, and embodied wellness. Additionally, it covers the development of holistic progress cards, the power of ownership in learning, active learning strategies, communication classes, and self-grooming sessions for teachers. Approximately 250 educators from sister concerns of Mukand Lal Public School are participating in the enriching experience. The programme reflects the school’s commitment to continuous professional development and excellence in teaching.

#Yamunanagar