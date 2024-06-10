Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

The school organised a week-long in-service training programme for the teachers of all Mukand institutes in the region. Ranjan Sharma from the District Child Protection Unit, Yamunanagar, and experts from various Mukand institutes were the resource persons. The initiative aimed to enhance the skills and sensitise the teachers to be connected with the learners. The in-service training programme featured a diverse curriculum. It covered the development of holistic progress cards, the power of ownership in learning, active learning strategies, the use of films and media in education, understanding the POCSO Act, and embodied wellness. Additionally, it covered communication classes through the ‘Joy of Learning’ programme, and a special attraction was self-grooming session for teachers according to their interest. Approximately 250 educators from sister concerns of Mukand Lal Public School participated in the enriching experience. The programme reflected on the school’s commitment to continuous professional development and excellence in teaching. Principal Ms Seema Kataria emphasized that such trainings help the teachers in their professional growth and expand the horizon of creative and inquisitive learning. School Manager Shashi Bathla said, “This is the best way to upgrade & update ourselves for 21st century skills.”
