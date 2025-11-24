The annual function of Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, was organised. The two-day celebration, themed “Sanskram”, showcase the school’s commitment to preserving Indian heritage and traditional values through vibrant performances and creative presentations. Chairman Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chairman Ramesh Kumar, Bhawna Aggarwal, Manager, Sushila Model School, Ghaziabad, Bharat Aggarwal and other distinguish guests were accorded a warm floral welcome. The highlight of the event was a captivating presentation on the life and teachings of Satyavadi Harish Chandra, which left the audience deeply moved. Enthralling classical dances, soulful folk songs, graceful yoga displays, and energetic bhangra performances added colour and rhythm to the occasion. School magazine ‘Swaraj 2025’ was released on the occasion. Manager Shashi Bathla lauded the efforts of the students and staff, emphasising the importance of cultural awareness, moral values, and community spirit among the youth. Principal Seema Kataria expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, parents, and staff for their unwavering support in making the event a grand success.

