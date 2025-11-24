DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The annual function of Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, was organised. The two-day celebration, themed “Sanskram”, showcase the school’s commitment to preserving Indian heritage and traditional values through vibrant performances and creative presentations. Chairman Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chairman Ramesh Kumar, Bhawna Aggarwal, Manager, Sushila Model School, Ghaziabad, Bharat Aggarwal and other distinguish guests were accorded a warm floral welcome. The highlight of the event was a captivating presentation on the life and teachings of Satyavadi Harish Chandra, which left the audience deeply moved. Enthralling classical dances, soulful folk songs, graceful yoga displays, and energetic bhangra performances added colour and rhythm to the occasion. School magazine ‘Swaraj 2025’ was released on the occasion. Manager Shashi Bathla lauded the efforts of the students and staff, emphasising the importance of cultural awareness, moral values, and community spirit among the youth. Principal Seema Kataria expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, parents, and staff for their unwavering support in making the event a grand success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts