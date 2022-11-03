Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar

To mark the National Unity Day, a special assembly was conducted in Mukand Lal Public School. A speech, telling his biography and ideologies, was delivered by Sandeepna Pahwa. Principal Seema Kataria administered oath to students and staff, emphasising to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation. Slogan writing competition on Rashtriya Ekta Run for Unity was also organised. Students wrote beautiful slogans promoting unity among nations and its people. Kataria addressed the students and staff and gave the message of unity and integrity. She said," When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved." She further added that where there is unity there is always victory."