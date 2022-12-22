Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar

An Inter-Mukand English Debate/ Declamation Competition-2022 was organised to give students a creative platform. The programme began with lighting of the lamp by Principal and other dignitaries. A declamation competition for classes I to II and debate for classes III to V was organised. The participants, armed with statistics and data, made their arguments more emphatic with their expressions, body movement and gestures. Director Mukand Institutes Shashi Bathla distributed prizes to the winners. Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the participants and stressed upon the importance of fostering contemplation and deliberation skills among students.