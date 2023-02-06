Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar

The school celebrated the 74th Republic Day. The programme commenced with the unfurling of the Tricolour in the presence of Director Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institutions, Principal Seema Kataria and Head Girl Pratima. Khushi Dhiman threw light on the importance of Indian Constitution. Students of classes VI to VIII paid tribute to the real heroes of the freedom struggle and mesmerised the audience by showcasing the unforgettable moments of India. A Qawali performance by students left everyone spellbound. Students sang songs, recited poems in the honour of the great men who shed their blood for the nation. The Head Girl proposed the vote of thanks.
