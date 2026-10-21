Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar, hosts district-level science drama competition

Mukand Lal Public School, Yamuna Nagar, hosted the district-level science drama competition, bringing together students from various schools to showcase their scientific knowledge and theatrical talent. The performances highlighted scientific innovations, environmental awareness and the relevance of science in everyday life. The competition aimed to promote scientific temperament, critical thinking, teamwork and experiential learning. A distinguished panel of judges evaluated the performances. The school emerged as the winner and qualified for the state-level science drama competition. Principal Seema Kataria and Manager Shashi Bathla congratulated the participants, teachers and judges, encouraging students to explore science through creativity and innovation.
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