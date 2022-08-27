Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

A colourful programme, full of information, knowledge and the spirit of patriotism, was presented on Independence Day. Grandparents of students were invited as special guests. The programme commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Monavar Ali in the presence of Director Shashi Bathla, Principal Seema Kataria, Head Girl Pratima and Head boy Ankit. A welcome speech was given by Gurjot of Class XII. Inter-house folk dance for Class VI-VIII and mime for Class IX-X were organised. The students depicted the ‘Journey of our brave heroes and unforgettable moments of India’ through their performance. Students sang songs, recited poems in the honour of the great men who sacrificed their lives for their country. A quiz was also organised. The vote of thanks was proposed by Head Boy Ankit.