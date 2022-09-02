Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

The District-Level inter-school English Debate Competition-2022 was organised by the school. The competition witnessed a participation of 163 students from 27 schools from Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts. The competition was for Class III-XII students. There were different topics. The contest was followed by the prize distribution to the winner teams by Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institutes. Principal Seema Kataria congratulated the participants.
