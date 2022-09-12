Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

Mukand Lal Public School organised 8th Blood Donation camp to commemorate the birth anniversary of Seth Jai Parkash, the founder of Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institutions of Knowledge and Services. A cultural programme was presented on the occasion. As many as 261 donors donated blood under the supervision of an expert medical team of doctors from PGI, Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups
Punjab Police are providing the assistance
NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar
NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...
Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...