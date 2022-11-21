Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised the Annual Cultural Programme-2022 based on the theme ‘Gratitude’. Different items like Ganesh vandana, Hindustan ki Kahani, Gratitude to Animals, Chote-Chote Tamashe, choreography on Covid, Bollywood, Classical Dance etc were presented by students. Haryanvi dance, giddha and bhangra remained the centre of attraction. School magazine Swaraj-2022 was released by Bhawna, Manager, Sushila Model School, Ghaziabad. Chairman Ashok Kumar appreciated the programme.
