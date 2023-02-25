Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

Students participated in a sports competition organised by the Students Sports Promotion Foundation at DAV University, Jalandhar. Students under different age group participated in cricket, kabaddi, athletics, hockey, basketball, volleyball, karate, taekwondo. The girl students represented the Haryana team in the U-19 hockey event and won the gold medal by defeating Punjab 2-0. In the U-19 men's category, Haryana secured the second position. Five students from the school were in Haryana team. Director Shashi Bathla congratulated and appreciated the efforts of students. Principal Seema Kataria said it was a moment of pride to see our children proving themselves in every field of life.