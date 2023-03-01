Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

The school celebrated Grandparents Day. Varinder Kaur Gandhi, Director, Guru Nanak Girls College, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event began with Shiv Vandana. Tiny tots expressed their thoughts through various heart-touching poems, dances and yoga asanas. Abhinav, Pragnay, Vaibhav, Moksha, students of Class II, presented the school report. Many games and events were conducted for grandparents, who acknowledged the efforts of Mukandian family through their speeches. Principal Seema Kataria urged the gathering to keep this bond strong. Head Mistress Shalini Grover emphasised the role of grandparents in inculcating values among children. Director Shashi Bathla said grandparents are those shady trees without whom the little saplings will dry.