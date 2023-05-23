Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

In order to make students more respectful towards their mothers, the school observed Mother's Day. Mothers of the students studying in the kindergarten section were invited to the school on the occasion. They were welcomed with appreciation cards made by schoolchildren. To make the day special for them, various games were organised. Alisha delivered the welcome speech. Many mothers appreciated the gesture of the school to invite mothers to observe the day. Vote of thanks was delivered by Aadhya, a student of UKG.