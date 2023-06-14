Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

To sensitise students and public about the hazardous effects of tobacco on the occasion of 'No Tobacco Day', a number of activities were organised by the school. A rally on the same was conducted by the students of Class X about the ill-effects of tobacco products and to make the people living in adjacent colonies aeare about it. A documentary on 'How tobacco leads to cancer' was also shown to the students. An seminar on 'Tobacco and its effects' for classes IX to XII was also conducted by Vandana Narang, who highlighted the negative effects of smoking and tobacco. Principal Seema Kataria urged the students to remain alert and make people aware in their locality about the ill-effects of such products and warned them to refrain from it.