Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

The district-level interschool Hindi declamation competition-2023 was organised by the school. The occasion was more special as this year the school is celebrating its silver jubilee. The debate competition witnessed a participation of 194 students from 34 schools from Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts. Contestants presented their views with lots of confidence, clarity of thoughts and perfect voice modulation. The contest was followed by the much awaited prize distribution to the winner teams by Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institutes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs