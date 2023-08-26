 Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

The district-level interschool Hindi declamation competition-2023 was organised by the school.



The district-level interschool Hindi declamation competition-2023 was organised by the school. The occasion was more special as this year the school is celebrating its silver jubilee. The debate competition witnessed a participation of 194 students from 34 schools from Ambala, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts. Contestants presented their views with lots of confidence, clarity of thoughts and perfect voice modulation. The contest was followed by the much awaited prize distribution to the winner teams by Shashi Bathla, Director of Mukand Institutes.

