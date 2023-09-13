Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

The school organised the ninth Blood Donation Mela to commemorate the birth anniversary of Seth Jai Parkash, founder of Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institutions of Knowledge and Services. The occasion is more special as this year Mukand Lal Public School is celebrating its silver jubilee. The mela saw an enthusiastic participation by principals of various institutions, parents, guests and alumni. A cultural programme was presented. As many as 174 persons donated blood under the supervision of an expert medical team of doctors from the PGI, Chandigarh. In her address, Director of Mukand Institutions Shashi Bathla highlighted that perception is always better than example. Principal Seema Kataria said the focus of organising the Blood Donation Mela every year in a school where students are not eligible for donating blood is to sow the seeds of humanity right from the roots. She thanked the donors.
