Mukand Lal school students win state-level competitions

Students of Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar, participated in various sports competitions organised under the aegis of CBSE. Jai Rohilla, Raghav and Rose participated in the state-level competition and made the school proud by winning. Class XI student Jai Rohilla won the CBSE North Zone-11 Yoga Championship organised at Rohtak. Class IX student Raghav won the Yamunanagar Athletic Championship in various sports activities and Class IX student Rose won the state-level weightlifting championship organised at Sonepat .They secured their place for the national competition. The students were honoured with medals and certificates. School Director Shashi Bathla congratulated the students on their achievement and said it is a matter of pride and joy for the school. Principal Seema Kataria said the school has always been motivating the students to participate in such sports competitions and these sports teach the children about the importance of discipline, co-operation and team spirit.