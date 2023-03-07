Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

The school celebrated Holi on its premises, for which a special assembly was arranged. A skit was performed which motivated students to play an eco-friendly Holi. Students of Nursery made eye masks with marigold flowers. UKG and Class I students put hand impressions on T-shirts. Students of class II made pichkaris through waste plastic bottles. Students also made organic Holi colours using spinach, beetroot and other vegetables. Students of Class III visited an old age home, where they distributed sweets and played Holi with inmates. Director Shashi Bathla encouraged students to play a safe Holi. Principal Monika Sharma asked students to use organic colours and celebrate the festival with love, unity and goodwill.