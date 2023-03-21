Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

The school organised a week-long fun-filled learning platform for students. An array of activities were planned to inculcate ethics and values to follow a healthy and active lifestyle.
A nature walk, while feeding birds and animals, helped children forge a bond nature. Director Shashi Bathla congratulated students and staff for the session. Principal Monika Sharma motivated students to continue practising such activities at home.
