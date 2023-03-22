Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

The school organised a graduation ceremony wherein students of Class V were congratulated on new beginnings, new chapters, new life and new endeavours as they are stepping ahead from the primary to senior wing. The welcome speech was given by Principal Monika Oberoi. Students of Class V presented a skit, "Udaan", to convey the message that hard work leads to success and the sky is the limit. A dance performance was given by Yakshita, Ananya, Pihu and Jasleen. The students were acknowledged with the Letter of Eminence. Dishant and Lavishka thanked their teachers for their unflinching support and guidance. Addressing the students, the Principal said, "May you all bloom and bring glory to your life. Spread your wings with new hopes and aspirations as you step into the new phase of life."
