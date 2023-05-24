Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

Ojus (V) and Ansh Kukreja (IV) participated in XIX SGI All India Karate -Do Championship held at Sanjauli, Shimla. Ojus bagged the gold medal, while Ansh Kukreja secured the bronze medal and brought laurels to the school. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated and blessed the students.
