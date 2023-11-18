Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

On the occasion of Deepawali the school organised an eye check up camp for students. Optician Indu Kapoor from Swaraj Devi Hospital Radaur examined the students and advised them to get eye check up done at least once a year. She also motivated them to avoid excessive use of mobile phones. Needy students who have to use spectacles will be provided these by school Chairman Ashok Kumar. Headmistress Monika Sharma thanked the team and encouraged students to take diet rich in Vitamin C for good eye health.
