Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

Christmas was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised in which students sang Christmas carols. Dance performances were presented by students of Nursery , LKG and UKG. Students of Kindergarten visited a church , lighted candles and sang Christmas carols over there. Cake was distributed among the students in their respective classrooms. Principal Monika Sharma blessed and wished the students and staff Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

