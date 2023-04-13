Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Ajay Kumar, a teacher of the school, attended a five-day basic training camp organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides unit at Tara Devi, Shimla. As many as 150 scouts from various schools of Haryana participated in the camp. They experienced hiking, including scouts whistles, yells, scout song and dances. He achieved certificate for basic course at the training camp. Principal Monika Sharma looked forward to more such training sessions to upgrade the coach and to impart knowledge and enhance the overall development of scouts and guides of the school.
