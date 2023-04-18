Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

At the school, special assembly was organised to celebrate Baisakhi. Bhavika, Saanvi and Geetanjali recited a rhyme to mark the importance of the festival in Punjab. Anika of Class V A gave a speech on Jalianwala Bagh Massacre. Deepti spoke about Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Students of Class I performed Bhangra. Students participated in activities such as decoration of dhol, making dhol through best out of waste, kite making , wheat grass impression, etc.
Principal Monika Sharma conveyed that the aim was to provide experiential and make learning fun for children.
