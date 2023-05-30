Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

To keep students safe the school conducted a workshop on "Good touch, bad touch." The workshop was conducted by Principal Monika Sharma with the objective of spreading awareness and educating children about the good and bad touch. The students were made to understand the difference between the good and bad touch. The children learnt to handle 'Not so positive events' and say 'no' to unwanted touch by running and shouting out aloud and informing about such happenings to the adults they trusted. The motive of the session was to enlighten the children that their body belonged to them and they needed to stay safe and secure.