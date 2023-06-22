Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, District Level Yoga Competition was held at Anajmandi, Yamunanagar. Out of 5 best students selected for state-level Yoga Competition, four students Garvit (IV), Ananya (IV), Keshav(IV) ,Garima (IV) were from the school. As many as 50 young yogis aged between 6 and 12 year from the school were part of the celebrations and presented an impressive demonstration of different asanas. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the students and staff for this achievement. Director Shashi Bathla blessed the students and motivated them to keep their spirits high.