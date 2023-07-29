Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

An annual project, art, crafts and science exhibition was organised at the school. Students of nursery presented themselves as fruits and welcomed everyone to ‘Fruit Carnival’. LKG and UKG students presented the ‘Life on land and ocean’. Students of Class I motivated everyone for ‘Health and well-being’ through their project work and students of Class II gave the message to save and provide food to needy ones through their theme ‘Zero hunger’. Class III, IV and V students presented models on ‘Clean water and sanitation’, ‘Climate action’, ‘Clean and affordable energy’, respectively. The main attraction of the exhibition was introducing Miyawaki — The Japanese method of creating urban forests, agro farming and arranging a talk show on ‘Sustainable development goals’. Students of Class I to V demonstrated the steps of surya namaskar, rhythmic yoga and types of pranayam for meditation. Students of Class V demonstrated the live experiments of science. Director Shashi Bathla, Principals, other dignitaries of Mukand Institutes and along with parents visited and appreciated the hard work of students and their presentations. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the students and staff for the successful event.
