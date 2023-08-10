Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Vanmahotsav week was observed at the school. A special assembly was organised in which students and staff took oath to plant more and more trees. Students, staff and parents were motivated to plant at least one tree on their birthday every year and take care of it. Students recited poems and were shown a documentary on how plantation drive helps humans and other species to survive on the planet. Principal Monika Sharma along with House In charges, School Prefects, Scouts and Guides team planted saplings.

