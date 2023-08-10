Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Vanmahotsav week was observed at the school. A special assembly was organised in which students and staff took oath to plant more and more trees. Students, staff and parents were motivated to plant at least one tree on their birthday every year and take care of it. Students recited poems and were shown a documentary on how plantation drive helps humans and other species to survive on the planet. Principal Monika Sharma along with House In charges, School Prefects, Scouts and Guides team planted saplings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...