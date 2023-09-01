Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

National Sports Day was observed at the school to pay tributes to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. A special assembly was organised in which students learnt about the importance of sports and the relevance of National Sports Day. All students from Class I to V participated in the array of activities and competitions like skating, carom, chess and inter-house sports quiz. Principal Monika Sharma conveyed that these competitions proved to be invaluable learning opportunities of life skills such as teamwork, patience, honesty, positivity and perseverance for all.

#Hockey #Yamunanagar