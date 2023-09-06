Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

National Sports Day was observed at the school to pay tributes to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. A special assembly was organised in which students learnt about the importance of sports and the relevance of National Sports Day. All students from Class I to V participated in activities and sports competitions in skating, carom, chess and an inter-house sports quiz. Principal Monika Sharma said these competitions were invaluable learning opportunities to learn life skills, such as teamwork, patience, honesty, positivity and perseverance.

#Hockey #Yamunanagar