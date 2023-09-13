Mukand Public School,Model Town, Yamunanagar

Enthusiasm and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day celebrations at the school. A special assembly was arranged which was followed by a number of activities organised for the teachers. Staff members showcased their hidden talent through songs, dances, speeches and poems. They participated in fun games . Director Shashi Bathla graced the occasion and congratulated all teachers and Headmistress Monica Sharma for imparting good values in the students. The Headmistress also motivated her staff by appreciating their hard work as well as enthusiasm to make the campus a temple of learning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...