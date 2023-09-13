Mukand Public School,Model Town, Yamunanagar

Enthusiasm and festivity marked the Teachers’ Day celebrations at the school. A special assembly was arranged which was followed by a number of activities organised for the teachers. Staff members showcased their hidden talent through songs, dances, speeches and poems. They participated in fun games . Director Shashi Bathla graced the occasion and congratulated all teachers and Headmistress Monica Sharma for imparting good values in the students. The Headmistress also motivated her staff by appreciating their hard work as well as enthusiasm to make the campus a temple of learning.

#Yamunanagar