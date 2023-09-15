Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. Kindergarten students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkis. The premises was decorated beautifully. Students and teachers sang beautiful Krishna bhajans. Headmistress Monika Sharma, while addressing the students, spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Krishna’s childhood days as well as the teachings of Krishna.

#Yamunanagar