Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. Kindergarten students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha, complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkis. The premises was decorated beautifully. Students and teachers sang beautiful Krishna bhajans. Headmistress Monika Sharma, while addressing the students, spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Krishna’s childhood days as well as the teachings of Krishna.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Another Nipah case found in Kerala's Kozhikode
With this, the total number of Nipah cases in Kozhikode has ...
5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya
11 people injured