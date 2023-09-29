Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Veronica (Class III) and Anika (Class V) of the school bagged bronze medal in team event of under-11 (Girls) District-Level Table Tennis Competition and have been selected for the under-11 category for the state championship.
