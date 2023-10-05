Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Enacting stories is indeed a powerful educational tool for children. It not only engages their imagination but also helps them develop important skills, such as language comprehension, creativity and social interaction. The story of ‘Hare and the Tortoise’ is a classic fable that imparts a valuable lesson about persistence and determination. Students of UKG enacted it beautifully and confidently. This kind of experiential learning can have a lasting impact on a child’s development. Headmistress Monika Sharma said such activities make a lasting impact on the students and hence must be done on regular basis. She congratulated the students as well the teachers for their wonderful efforts.
