Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

World Tourism Week was observed to promote and raise awareness about the beauty and richness of the country. During the week, students enjoyed the virtual tour to best places to visit in India. They were shown videos related to the Gateway of India, Hawa Mahal, Taj Mahal, Golden Temple and tourism places of Kerala to develop their interest. A special assembly was organised to observe World Tourism Day on September 27 and questions related to different tourism places were asked in a quiz to enhance their knowledge.

