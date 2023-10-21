Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

The school organised a one-day tour to an Adventure Park for Class II to V and to Chhatbir Zoo for LKG to Class I. Students enjoyed fun-filled activities like Zip Line, Hop Scotch, Sport Climbing, Commando Crawl, Tug-of-War, Magical Maze under the supervision of teachers and professional instructors. Students had a thrilling experience and got a chance to overcome the fear of heights or water. They learnt to muster up their courage and be ready to take risks in life. Excursion to the zoo was an immersive journey that transcended the boundaries of a typical field trip. It was any odyssey into the heart of a nature, where students not only witnessed the wonders of the animal kingdom but also absorbed invaluable lessons in conservation and stewardship. Our students visited Chattbir Zoo and this excursion will remain etched in their memories. Principal Monika Sharma opined that such tours offer physical, mental and emotional benefits and instil certain values required by kids to grow into a successful individuals and give them a much better understanding of the world.

